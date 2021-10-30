For 20 years, woman convinces husband he has Alzheimer’s to steal more than R$3 million; understand

It looks like a movie, but it isn’t! This week, a woman was arrested in Connecticut, USA, after allegedly stealing more than half a million dollars from her husband. How did she do it? Convincing him he had Alzheimer’s. Hi?!

According to information from “Patch”, Donna Marino, 63, was captured by police this Wednesday (27), and accused of first-degree theft (that is, involving breach of trust or through fraud), as well as forgery. . During the police investigation, it was discovered that Marino defrauded her unnamed husband for more than US$600,000 (approximately R$3.38 million) over two decades.

JUST IN: East Haven PD arrest Donna Marino, 63, in connection with years long alleged thefts of monies from her husband totaling $600,000. EHPD say Marino convinced her husband he was suffering from Alzheimer’s and used power of attorney to deposit his funds in secret accounts pic.twitter.com/qDrhkRb2XC — newsbell (@newsbell) October 28, 2021

The success of the alleged coup would have involved, in addition to the false diagnosis of Alzheimer’s (progressive neurodegenerative disease, which manifests itself through cognitive deterioration and short-term memory, in addition to a variety of neuropsychiatric symptoms and behavioral changes), the falsification of husband’s signature on legal documents, pension checks, monetary agreements, and social security payments.

“[Marino] fraudulently obtained a power of attorney for her husband, making a friend [não nomeado pelo veículo] who is a notary, signed the legal document when her husband was not present”, said Joseph M. Murgo, captain of the Connecticut police. “She then used her power of attorney status to fraudulently file taxes in her husband’s name,” the policeman pointed out.

The victim’s daughter, identified as Elena, revealed that her father had married Donna in 2009 and that in the years since the union, the young woman has seen her father’s credit score drop hundreds of points. The situation seemed strange to her and that was when she became suspicious of her stepmother, Donna. “I went to the city of East Haven [onde Donna e o marido moram] and I saw that there was a tax lien on his house. So, I tried to get in touch with my dad, but she had my dad’s phone calls being redirected to her phone.” revealed.

Police said they received a complaint from her husband for the first time in March 2020. The man said he did not know what was going on until the case was brought to his attention by his daughter in March 2019. He then claimed to the investigators who took some time to consider their options. Captain Murgo, who led the investigation, revealed that the husband told investigators that his wife controlled the family’s finances throughout their marriage, and that he spent most of the time completely unaware that she had been robbing him since 1999.

Elena then discovered that Donna had convinced her father that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and that he “just didn’t remember going to the appointment.” “She was making up stories in the morning, saying he was running around the house after her. That he was chasing her, saying ‘get out of my house, I don’t know you’”, recalled the young woman, in an interview with the Eyewitness News website. Family members did not suspect the diagnosis, as the victim’s mother suffered from Alzheimer’s.

According to US police, after all this process, Donna then deposited the stolen amount in a bank account, which she kept secret from her husband. But it didn’t end there! If the fraudulent documents and the theft of money were not enough, Marino was also accused of pawning the victim’s belongings, such as jewelry and rare, high-value coins, without his knowledge.

Investigators said Marino was only able to continue the scheme for more than 20 years after convincing her husband of the alleged mental deterioration. “She believed that convincing him he had Alzheimer’s would keep him from going to the bank, in the end, to find out how low his account balances were.” said Joseph.

Finally, they also discovered the purpose Marino gave the money. According to the criminal’s testimony, the amount used to “be used to help your other family members with things like rent, food and car payments”— all this without your husband’s knowledge or consent.

Elena said that telling her father what was going on was one of the hardest things. “He looked at me and said, ‘Honey, is that true, I’m broke?’ And I said, ‘Yes dad, you’re broke’. I told him and he started to cry. Imagine seeing your father crying. It was terrible… And he asked: ‘Do I have Alzheimer’s?’ And I said, ‘Dad, you don’t have Alzheimer’s. She’s lying to you’”, recalled the young woman. Elena moved her father to Florida and, according to the interview, they are both happy that justice is being done.

Marino was arrested on October 27 and her bail was set at $25,000 (approximately R$141,000). She faced a judge yesterday, Oct. 28, in New Haven, Connecticut. His sentence was not released.