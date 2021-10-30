Former Al-Qaeda Messenger Arrested at Guantanamo Reports Torture and Sexual Abuse by US Interrogators | World

A Guantanamo prisoner who underwent the US government’s brutal interrogation program after the 9/11 attacks openly described for the first time this Thursday (28), reporting that he was terrified and even hallucinated with the methods that the CIA for a long time sought to keep secret.

Majid Khan is a former resident of the suburbs of Baltimore, USA, and became an al-Qaeda messenger. He told the court where he is on trial for war crimes that he was subjected to days of painful abuse in clandestine CIA facilities as his interrogators tried to extract information from him.

It was the first time that any of the so-called “high-value prisoners” held at the US base in Cuba had been able to testify to what the US euphemistically called “intensified interrogation,” but it was widely considered torture.

Khan talked about being suspended naked from a ceiling rafter for long periods, repeatedly soaked with ice water to keep him awake for days. He described his head being dipped in water to the point of nearly drowning and then having water poured into his nose and mouth as interrogators let him up for air. He was beaten, given forced enemas, said he was sexually abused and starved in prisons abroad, the locations of which were not disclosed.

“I begged them to stop and I swore they would know nothing,” he said. “If I had information to give, I would have given it, but I had nothing.”

Khan read a 39-page statement at the hearing held at the US base in Cuba.

A military panel can sentence Khan to 25 to 40 years in prison, but he will be detained much less because of his extensive cooperation with US authorities.

2 of 3 Guantanamo prison on the island of Cuba — Photo: AP Guantanamo prison on the island of Cuba — Photo: AP

Under a court settlement, which the jurors were not informed about, Khan’s sentence by the jury will be reduced to no more than 11 years. This means that he must be released early next year, resettled in a third country, as yet unknown, because he cannot return to Pakistan, the country of which he has citizenship.

Part of Khan’s treatment was already detailed in a 2014 Senate Intelligence Committee report that accused the CIA of inflicting pain and suffering on al-Qaeda prisoners far beyond its legal limits and deceiving Americans with narratives of useful interrogations not substantiated by their own records.

Khan agreed with this assessment. “The more I cooperated and told them, the more I was tortured,” he said.

He spent about three years in clandestine CIA prisons before being taken to Guantanamo in September 2006. He said he has never seen the light of day in these clandestine places and has had no contact with anyone but guards and interrogators since his capture until his arrest. sixth year in the base’s detention center in Cuba.

Khan, 41, admitted to having been an al-Qaeda messenger and to having participated in the planning of several actions that were never carried out. He pleaded guilty in February 2012 to charges including conspiracy, murder and material support for terrorism in a settlement that reduced his sentence in exchange for cooperating with authorities in other investigations, including a prosecution of five men accused of planning and providing support logistical for the 9/11 attacks.

A Pakistani citizen who was born in Saudi Arabia, Khan moved to the US with his family in the 1990s and they were granted asylum. He graduated from high school in the suburbs of Baltimore and worked in technology in the Washington area in an office where he could see smoke coming out of the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

He says he turned to radical ideology after the death earlier that year of his mother, whom he described as the most important person in his life.

Khan apologized for his actions and said he takes full responsibility. He said that now he just wants to be reunited with his wife and the daughter who was born while he was in captivity. He said he forgave his captors and his torturers.

3 of 3 January 19, 2012 photo shows two Guantanamo detainees chained to the ground during a recreation break in the Camp Six prison block A, Cuba — Photo: Jim Watson/AFP January 19, 2012 photo shows two Guantánamo detainees chained to the ground during a recreation break in Block A of Camp Six of the prison, Cuba — Photo: Jim Watson/AFP

“I also tried to make up for the bad things I did,” he said. “That’s why I pleaded guilty and cooperated with the US government.”

Khan is the first of the “high value” detainees, those who have gone through the interrogation program, to be convicted and sentenced in the military courts held at the base.

The five men accused of the September 11 attacks include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who called himself the architect of the actions. This case is still in the pre-trial stage and a judge has said it won’t start until next year.