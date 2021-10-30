Former Corinthians goalkeeper remembers Santos’ midfielder flying at the 2003 Brazilian Nationals

The year was 2003, Corinthians hosted Santos at Morumbi for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timon tied the game by 1-1 at 45 minutes into the second half and, in the stoppage time, a general confusion was formed on the pitch after a collision between goalkeeper Fábio Costa and striker Liédson.

In Corinthians’ goal was Doni, at the time 23 years old and having a good season. To defend his teammates, the archer starred in a flying midfielder Fabiano, which resulted in a three-game hook. The former goalkeeper recalled the case.

“This year I was doing well in the championship, it was a very good year. A rivalry was created between Corinthians and Santos due to the 2002 final and it continued. This fight, being quite honest, I saw that Fábio Luciano was fighting . This trio (Doni, Fábio and Fabrício) then did a lot of m***”, he said, in an interview with the channel ESPN.

In the final of the previous year, Santos defeated Timão and became national champion, when Brasileirão still adopted the knockout format. Doni also recalled the moments that came after the assault.

“When I saw that Fábio was in trouble, I ran, because I thought: ‘Now there’s going to be general trouble!’ I went flying, the fight was over,” added the former goalkeeper.

