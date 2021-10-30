Former driver becomes a nurse and rides an ambulance with an emergency psychologist – Cities

First aid worker turned nurse and started when demand increased with covid, fulfilling a 10-year dream

Psychologist Giseli Oliveira and patient in an ambulance at Anjos Remoções. (Photo: Personal Archive)

A first-aid driver’s dream of having his own ambulances came to seem impossible, but after a decade, it became a reality amidst the pandemic and brought an unprecedented service to Mato Grosso do Sul: emergency psychological support. Rafael Jara, 44, was behind the wheel and provided basic support, such as resuscitation and immobilization, but he realized that a lot of care could be better, including in cases of people with emotional crises, which were already few and increased with the pandemic.

The global health crisis was the opportune moment for the ambulance driver, who graduated in Nursing in 2016. Amid the tiring shifts, Jara managed to buy the first ambulance, with great difficulty, in 2020. It was Anjos’ first vehicle Removals.

Nurse Rafael Jara, owner of Anjos Remoções, in front of one of his ambulances. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

“It was too expensive. I only had my wife’s car to sell and give up, an amount that didn’t pay even half, until a businessman, for whom I had already worked, made a proposal and paid a good part of it in installments, in 2020. Then, I managed to buy from him the second vehicle, which today is a Mobile ICU”, says the nurse.

Jara’s wife, the psychologist Giseli Oliveira, 48, embraced the nurse’s dream and ended up adding a differential amidst the demand, which only grows with the pandemic.

Mato Grosso do Sul has only about five pioneering companies that carry out removals, being an alternative to the public service provided by Samu (Mobile Emergency Service), which is almost always overloaded.

emergency psychology – “Jara realized that a large part of the occurrences and requests for removals and assistance, in reality, were anxiety and panic crises. The need is immense, we are a psychologically ill State, in third place in the ranking of suicide cases in Brazil, second in which more divorces occur and, consequently, the anxiety disorder is multiplying”, highlights Giseli.

Psychologist Giseli Oliveira assisting an elderly woman in an ambulance. (Photo: Personal Archive)

According to the psychologist, it is still not very common for the population to seek psychological help, which ends up triggering emergencies.

“We still need to develop this culture further. We attend many cases of grief, post-traumatic stress, elderly people with depression or nervous crisis, who cannot go to the office and patients who have had accidents or had a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) and do not accept the fact of not being able to return to work, nor cooperate with the physical therapeutic treatment”, he says.

Cases have been increasing with the pandemic due to anxiety, fear of the disease, uncertainty about the future and mourning relatives who died of covid-19. As a nurse, Jara even witnessed co-worker crises. “If there was a psychologist there at the time, it would be much better”, he says.

“The family feels very relieved when we arrive with the ambulance and the psychologist. Although the doctor, the nurse and the firefighters are qualified to assist, nothing is the same as emergency psychological assistance. There are cases where the patient is aggressive and verbal restraint, the conversation with the psychologist is essential. Mechanical immobilization is not good, sometimes it can even be very bad for the patient”, comments Jara.

The psychologist explains that emergency psychological support is basically welcoming and qualified listening in a crisis situation, when the individual feels an experience of paralysis in the life process, invaded by a feeling of confusion and loneliness.

“It’s psychological help when a specific problem arises, so that it doesn’t turn into a mental disorder or a chronic disease”, he explains.

Mobile ICU (Intensive Care Unit). (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

protected area – In seven months, driving through the streets of the Capital and State roads, the couple’s company already has new challenges, along with drivers, nurses and medical partners.

After attending a nursing home where a lady fell and the company they paid for didn’t come to the place, Jara realized she could offer another service.

After falling, the old woman was raised inappropriately. Thus, the idea of ​​creating a protected area arose, in which they are available 24 hours a day and still provide first aid training to employees of companies and institutions.

“We also cover events. Everything is always humane, respectful, very responsible, which is not always the case in companies that provide this service. When I was a driver, it bothered me a lot, but I couldn’t do anything. Today, Anjos has this differential”, he says proudly.

Jara remembers that it is important to verify that the company is not clandestine, before calling an ambulance. “People can ask to see the health permit. It’s quite bureaucratic to get licenses and many companies operate underground, but this is a risk that can cost a life.”