Former Globo actress asks for forgiveness after doubting Father Fábio de Melo’s celibacy · TV News

The actress Elisa Lucinda regretted the comment in which she questioned the celibacy of Father Fábio de Melo and apologized to the priest. This Friday (29), the interpreter of Pérola em Mulheres Apaixonadas (2003) said that she was wrong in her judgment and that she booked a coffee with Domingão’s new hire with Huck.

“Just to leave no further doubt: I was wrong to previously judge our dear Father Fábio de Melo, even though I am a critic of celibacy as a rule. I have spoken with him personally and everything is fine. We agreed on a coffee”, wrote the actress on Twitter .

On Instagram, she shared a photo with the previous placement and added: “I’m sorry, I don’t want war.

this priest who preaches the gospel so liberating.”

On his Instagram profile, the priest did not speak openly about the case, but shared a sermon on religious precepts. “Yes, in many moments of life, however strange it may seem, we will only do what is right by fulfilling the new precept established by Jesus, if we have the courage to do what is wrong,” wrote Luciano Huck’s friend.

“Perfect. It doesn’t make sense that a man suffers against the precept, Beautiful that, a liberation”, commented Elisa in the publication.

The controversy began on Tuesday (26), when Elisa gave her opinion on the religious’s lack of a human and sexual relationship. “I’m finding you very boyish and seductive. I’m against celibacy. With all the respect I have, I don’t believe in yours,” wrote the actress at the time.

Check out the publications: