Former Globo actress explains herself after doubting Father Fábio’s celibacy

The actress Elisa Lucinda used their social networks this past Thursday (28), to take a stand on the controversy surrounding his comment on celibacy adopted by Father Fabio de Melo.

Through a video shared on Instagram, Elisa apologized for the post and highlighted that she is very close to Fábio. The artist made a point of stressing that it was not a comment of hatred or religious intolerance.

“I know many solidary people who do not want to exercise Catholic religious life because of celibacy. I want to say that this faith cannot antagonize sexuality, as it is treated, in my opinion, in the Catholic Church”, began Elisa. “It wasn’t nice to have said that I don’t believe in his celibacy because it seemed like I was talking about something I don’t know, about the person’s intimacy… I apologize for that,” he added.

The artist stated that it would be necessary for people to seek to have more maturity to discuss some topics in more depth. “It wasn’t a hate post. I grew up in the Catholic Church. It’s time for us to have the maturity to discuss things. I think that faith and sexuality are not antagonistic, and that a man who is full of his nature can also love God,” said Elisa.

The apology was praised by several followers and friends of the artistic class. “I love when your bird flies and we have to look at the world from another perspective”, praised actor Fabrício Bolivaira. “Fly in thought Elisa! The more your thoughts fly, the more we see reality with new eyes!” said another follower.

understand the case

The case involving Elisa Lucinda and Fábio de Melo arose earlier this week, after the artist published a comment praising the beauty of the religious leader. Soon afterward, she stated that she did not believe in her celibacy.

“I’m finding you very boy and seductive. I am against celibacy. With all the respect I have for you, I don’t believe in yours. And I agree,” wrote Elisa about the priest possibly having an active sex life.

In another comment, Elisa also questioned the way the Church ends up treating men who decide to pursue a religious career. “It shouldn’t be necessary to deny one’s nature, to be celibate to be a priest. It doesn’t make sense to me,” he concluded.

Elisa’s speech ended up dividing opinions between those who were angry and others who agreed with the speech about Catholic dogma. “What an unfortunate, unnecessary comment you have”, fired a follower.