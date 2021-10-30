Fortaleza announces new vaccination lists against Covid-19 this Saturday | Ceará

The City Hall of Fortaleza released new lists of people scheduled to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 this Saturday (30). Elderly people scheduled to take the booster dose will be vaccinated, in addition to those who need the second dose (D2) of AstraZeneca, CoronaVac or Pfizer. Approximately 13 thousand people are expected in all.

Check the schedules for this Saturday (30) in Fortaleza:

Elderly scheduled for a booster dose (see list)

Scheduled age population for dose two (D2) (see list)

This Saturday, the City Hall will vaccinate with the first dose (D1) people who have registered in Digital Health within a minimum period of 24 hours. There are specific locations depending on the group.

Adolescents and pregnant women, between 12 and 17 years old: Ceará Events Center, Shopping Iguatemi and Shopping RioMar Fortaleza;

People between 18 and 59 years old: Sesi Parangaba, Cucas (Barra, Jangurussu, Mondubim and José Walter);

People aged 60 and over: Events Center

What to do if you are in the current vaccination group

Check if your name is included in the list of appointments for one of the immunization units in Fortaleza. The city publicizes the names of those awarded per day.

If your name is included in the appointment list, you must show up at the exact location at the given time or wait for service at home;

Scheduled people should go to one of the capital’s vaccination centers, where they are scheduled: Events Center, shopping malls RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy, Iguatemi, Sesi Parangaba or health posts. At the Events Center, the reception rooms will be in the Iguape and Icapuí halls.

All those booked must bring proof of prior appointment, identity document with photo, CPF and proof of residence.

If you are not scheduled, but fit the other profiles, you should look for the vaccination point that has the brand of the same vaccine that you took in the first dose available (D1).