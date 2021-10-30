Fortaleza will have D3 recap for health professionals this Saturday

Fortaleza will have a recap of the third dose against Covid-19 for health professionals this Saturday, 30. Professionals in the field who missed the schedule of the booster dose will have a new opportunity from 9 am to 5 pm, at the Centro de Eventos, in the fourth recap performed for this audience. The public must attend the Events Center, taking personal documents, vaccination card and proof of previous appointment.

About the subject

Since the beginning of the application, on September 10, until last Thursday, 28, about 54,300 health professionals had already received their booster dose, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza.

In addition to health workers, the Capital has already started, since September, the application of the third dose in the elderly and immunosuppressed. Of the total of this public, until last Thursday, 109,383 people had already received the booster dose.

Elderly people who missed the appointment date can go to the Centro de Eventos or the Riomar Fortaleza and Iguatemi shopping malls, this Saturday, 20th, taking the necessary identification documents, vaccination card and proof of appointment. Immunosuppressed people can also go to the Events Center.

Necessary documents:

ID document with photo

CPF

National Health Card

Proof of address

vaccination card

Proof of previous appointment

