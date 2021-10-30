Free Fire: How To Get Free Diamonds 100% Legal (2021)

Free Fire continues to provide players with constant news week after week. Gives Garena, the responsible company, they are clear that keeping the game up to date is one of the main keys to its great success, which already places it among the best battle royale of this year of 2021.

As a timeless topic, since it’s always good to fill our coffers with valuable resources, in this article we focus on explaining how can you get diamonds for free at Free Fire, besides which others there are ways to get them and why they are so valuable. With them we can get skins, weapons and more, that’s why we recommend that you accumulate some diamonds to always have them on hand when going to the digital store to spend them.



How to get diamonds in Free Fire

diamonds are the most valuable material we can find in Free Fire. And the internal currency within the game, so it is used to buy items in the store, keep your Battle Pass up to date, acquire skins, additional abilities, and much more. They are paid (from 100 diamonds for €1.09 to 5,600 diamonds for €54.99), but there are still cool ways to get them at no cost. Here are some of them:

Code Redempting

We must ensure that these are legal and safe codes and, once verified (they are a combination of 12 characters), we go to the official website of Garena, the developer, in order to redeem them. In this way, we will obtain varied items, such as furs, hats and even diamonds.



Free Fire Level Pass

We can buy it for the first time to get up to 1,600 diamonds as we level up (up to 30). A way to make them play.

fulfilling missions

When we complete one of the missions proposed by Free Fire, we can get a package of diamonds. That said, it should be added that not all of these missions, but some of them, so we must be careful to know how to differentiate between them and be able to play them in time.

Win prizes on Gamehag

It’s a site where we can get hold of calls “Soul Gems” by fulfilling various tasks, such as playing. Once we have them in our possession, we can exchange them for money accumulated in our Google account. That way we can buy diamonds with these newly acquired funds.

Google Opinion Rewards

A way to perform multiple quick searches and receive money in return. They can be used in many applications and games, including Free Fire.

Booyah

On many occasions, the famous app offers diamonds when some of its events are completed, it can be downloaded to iOS and Android devices.Furthermore, from the application, we can follow all the flows of the Free Fire.

How to Buy Diamonds on Free Fire

Of course, we also have the option to check through the checkout and buy diamonds directly and easily. There are two main methods to do this as indicated by Garena’s official website and one of them is from within the game itself.

No Free Fire : Depending on our mobile device, we can purchase in-game diamonds via the Google Play or Apple Store platforms. Each platform has different payment methods available. We can check those available in your country on the following pages: Google Play / Apple Store.

: Depending on our mobile device, we can purchase in-game diamonds via the Google Play or Apple Store platforms. Each platform has different payment methods available. We can check those available in your country on the following pages: Google Play / Apple Store. In Pagostore.com: here Garena proposes several payment methods to buy diamonds, something that varies depending on each country. On the indicated page, we should use the selection menu in the upper right corner to select our country or the “Latin America” option if we don’t find our specific option.

