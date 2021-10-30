Free Games with Gold Games in November

Update: In Brazil, one of the Games with Gold games was replaced. Instead of Rocket Knight, Brazilian players will be able to play Hydro Thunder via backwards compatibility. The speedboat racing game is available for redemption between November 1st and 15th.

The Games with Gold games for November were announced this Friday (29). The four games in the lineup are: Moving Out, Kingdom Two Crowns, Rocket Knight and Batman 2 DC Super Heroes.

In Moving Out, the player can have fun alone or with a group of friends while relocating furniture in unusual spaces. In the beautiful and strategic Kingdom Two Crowns, you’ll have to control a monarch and explore lands and protect his kingdom.

Rocket Knight, meanwhile, brings back Sega’s classic series hero Sparkster in an all-new 2.5D adventure. Finally, Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes allows the player to control several DC figures to protect the city of Gotham.

Below, you can check out the dates and platforms for each November Games with Gold game:

Moving Out: Available November 1-30 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Kingdom Two Crowns: Available from November 16th to December 15th for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Rocket Knight: Available Nov. 1-15 via backwards compatibility and Xbox 360.

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes: Available Nov. 16-30 via backwards compatibility and Xbox 360.

Xbox Live Gold members have exclusive access to games for a limited time via Games with Gold. The same goes for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive the same Gold benefits and access to over 100 titles.

