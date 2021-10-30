Freezing ICMS does not mean that the price of gasoline will fall

the columnist of UOL José Paulo Kupfer said today, in an interview with UOL News, that the freezing of the value of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) charged on fuel sales for 90 days does not mean that the price of the items will also be reduced.

“The final prices already include taxes, taxes, contributions, production costs and the margins of producers and traders. So, it is very difficult, it is impossible for you to know what happens to the price if you increase or decrease the prices. It depends, fundamentally, on the situation the market is in, very hot, a lot of people wanting to buy, or less hot,” explained the journalist.

Confaz’s decision (National Council of Finance Policy), a collegiate formed by the secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District, has the aim of trying to control the frequent increases in fuel prices.

Today, the average consumer price is calculated every 15 days by the states based on retail fuel prices. With the decision, the ICMS calculation, which is based on the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF), will be frozen until January 31, 2022.

According to Kupfer, the government can “do whatever it wants with taxes” and it will not be possible to say for sure what the direct impact of today’s freeze will be on the prices of final products.

“You can take taxes, reduce, freeze taxes, do whatever you want with taxes, which are within the prices, and the result of that in the final price, you cannot say what it is. You can only say: it depends on the market situation. “

Asked by presenter Fabíola Cidral if the freezing carried out today can, at least, stop the increase in fuel prices, Kupfer was incisive when he said no.

“It is not possible to brake [o aumento de preços]. Never brake. It can reduce something in the price,” he explained, stressing that in the country there is no price fixing of items.

truck drivers plan strike

The measure comes amid pressure from associations of truck drivers, who plan for next Monday (1) a strike because of the rise in the value of fuel.

Yesterday, in a meeting held in the Chamber of Deputies and by videoconference, representatives of truck drivers reiterated to parliamentarians that the strike is maintained.

At the meeting, truck drivers presented their demands mainly for compliance with the minimum floor for road freight, special retirement from 25 years of age and the end of Petrobras’ import parity price policy for fuels.

Autonomous road transporters and CLTs say they will halt activities on November 1 if the government does not meet the demands of the category.

Today, truck drivers’ leaders criticized the freezing of the ICMS value. According to the category, this change will not solve the central problem of rising fuel prices, and the strike for November 1st is maintained.

Kupfer also said that the freeze “doesn’t solve anything” for the drop in fuel prices, and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) should try to take other measures to reduce values ​​if it wants to effectively avoid the strike in the sector. .

Is ICMS to blame for prices?

“It must be clear that the ICMS is only a component of prices, and, as there has been no change in the rate in recent years, there is no way of associating fuel readjustments with the state tax. These increases are due to Petrobras’ policy that binds its prices to the international oil market and the exchange rate. As this Petrobras policy is subject to the volatility of the international market, it is quite likely that, if there is an increase in the barrel of oil abroad, these adjustments will be passed on here”, says Fonteles, from Comsefaz, in note.

Official data show that the factor that weighed most for the price increase in recent months was not the ICMS, but the adjustments made by Petrobras.

The price of regular gasoline consists of five items, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels):

Producer price (Petrobras refineries and importers);

Ethanol price – the fuel that reaches service stations is 73% A gasoline and 27% ethanol;

Federal taxes – PIS, Cofins and Cide;

State tax – ICMS;

Distribution, transport and resale.

The ANP publishes monthly spreadsheets that show the share of each of these items in the average price of a liter of fuel paid by the consumer. The most recent information is from June 2021. According to the survey, 27.8% (or R$1.58) of the price of gasoline at the pump corresponded to the value of the ICMS. The component that weighed the most, however, was not the tax, but the amount charged at the refinery: the item corresponded to 32.9% (R$ 1.87) of the average amount paid by drivers in April (R$ 5.70 ).

*With information from Reuters agency, Estadão Conteúdo and Vinícius de Oliveir, in collaboration with UOL, in São Paulo