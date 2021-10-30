Friday’s draw numbers (10/29)

This Friday, October 29, at 8:20 pm (Brasilia time), a draw was held for the results of the Lotofácil 2360 contest. The main prize estimated at R$ 4 million could be awarded to the player who hits all the numbers.

Results of the Lotofácil contest 2360

The numbers drawn from the 2360 Lotofácil result were: 03-05-06-08-11-12-13-15-17-18-19-21-22-23-25.

Lotofácil Awards

Players can win in up to five prize bands by partially or totally marking the result of Lotofácil contest 2360. If there is more than one winner of the main amount, the value will be divided equally between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Caixa deducts the fixed prizes, and the remainder goes to the other ranges and the final value is defined after apportionment among the lucky ones.

How to receive the lottery prize? Lotofácil winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting their original ticket, RG and CPF. In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98.

In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2360, to withdraw the prize.

After this period, the unredeemed amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

Watch today’s giveaway video:

Also check in real time:

Friday’s Quina Result