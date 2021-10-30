Frozen ICMS on fuel becomes a weapon of states against Bolsonaro

With the country at war because of successive Petrobras readjustments and facing the imminence of a new stoppage of truck drivers, the state governments decided, at a meeting of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) held on Friday, to freeze the ICMS on the fuel for 90 days. The measure, however, has greater political impact than effectiveness in containing the gallop in the price of diesel and gasoline.

Upon announcing Confaz’ decision, the Ministry of Economy highlighted that the objective is to try to control the frequent increases in fuel prices. Currently, the amount paid by the consumer is calculated every 15 days by the states, based on what is sold at the pumps. With the measure, the ICMS calculation, based on the so-called Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF), will be frozen until January 31, 2022.

In short, Petrobras can readjust the price of gasoline and diesel over and over again until the end of the next three months, but the tax collected by the states on the liter of fuel will remain unchanged. The problem is that ICMS makes up only a part of the final value to the consumer, in a basket that also includes Petrobras’ share, the taxes collected by the federal government and the profit margins of distributors and resellers (see infographic above).

To make even clearer the ineffectiveness of the freeze, it is not the ICMS that dictates the price dynamics practiced by Petrobras, but the price of oil in the international market and the dollar against the real. If both go up, the state-owned company automatically transfers this increase to the business chain, which starts at the distributors and ends up in the consumer’s pocket, without the state governments having any control.

At first, the lever for the rise of gasoline and diesel is the real gradually losing value. On that curve, the US currency rose about 30% in 2020, plus 9% this year. As a result, Brent oil reached, last September, the highest price in three years. On average, the barrel is around $84, according to the latest market variations.

The impact of the variable formed by a high dollar and more expensive oil on fuel prices is due to the policy adopted by Petrobras since 2016, when it started to practice the so-called International Parity Price (PPI), which is guided by fluctuations in the foreign market.

Amid growing pressure from consumers and categories directly affected, such as truck drivers, the state and the federal government, it has been trying, at least in the last three months, to alleviate the negative effect of the serial increase. The improvised solution was to cushion the impact with readjustments at longer intervals – which has been shown to be of low effectiveness.

In interviews with the main news agencies and journalistic portals, economists who were interviewed were unanimous in stating that the freeze, without a doubt, represents a relief that, in addition to being temporary, is small. “ICMS is levied on this chain of components. If you lock the ICMS, great. It will stop varying. But that’s not to say that the rest doesn’t vary. If Petrobras increases the price at the refinery, it will increase at the pump. It’s just not going to increase the ICMS”, said Walter de Vitto, economist at Tendências Consultoria, in an interview with G1.

President x States

Given the small effect of the joint decision by Confaz on the ICMS, it is clear that the initiative is more a political reaction than a measure capable of mitigating the rising fuel curve. To fully understand this component, it is necessary to go back to the beginning of the year, when the Jair Bolsonaro government began blaming the states for the leap in gasoline and diesel, as a tactic to escape the wear and tear generated by sky-high prices. Since then, the president has tried to place ICMS as a great villain.

The tone of political response is more evident with the position of the State Secretary of Finance, Manoel Vitório, after the Confaz decision. “The freezing of reference prices is a gesture of cooperation on the part of the states. But the ICMS, as shown by specialists, is not the factor that drives up prices,” he said.

“Concrete measures are expected from Petrobras, since the company’s policy is a mistake, not taking into account its fuel production in Brazil, indexing its price to market and exchange fluctuations,” added Vitório, criticizing also the idle capacity in the state-owned refineries.

Measure is insufficient to brake truck drivers

On the eve of the new strike by truck drivers, scheduled to start this Sunday, the decision to freeze the ICMS on fuel is linked to the offensive to prevent the movement and, consequently, the eventual stoppage of the country. By giving up a larger share of the tribute to each Petrobras readjustment, the state governments are trying to pass on the message that they have done their part, and now it is up to President Jair Bolsonaro to do his.

Mainly because truck drivers’ leaders have already made it clear that they consider the measure insufficient to reduce the price of diesel and that they are determined to continue the strike. For representatives of the category across the country, it is useless to freeze the ICMS and maintain Petrobras’ pricing policy.

In short, they assess that the measure will only serve to impose revenue losses on the states, while the profits of Petrobras shareholders will remain shielded. Throughout Friday, truck drivers from the most diverse states remained adamant about strikes.