Fuel ICMS freeze will confront Bolsonaro’s speech

posted on 10/30/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/30/2021 08:43



The National Council of Finance Policy (Confaz), which brings together finance secretaries of the States and the Federal District, unanimously approved the freezing of the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel sales for 90 days. The measure was seen as a strategy by the governors against President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech that the states are to blame for the constant increases in fuel prices, and also as a response to the bill approved by the Chamber that changes the basis for calculating the tax on gasoline and diesel. The discussion is predominantly political. For the end consumer, little should change, according to experts.

According to Confaz, the calculation basis on which ICMS rates are levied, which vary from 15% to 27%, will remain unchanged from November 1st to January 31st, 2022. Currently, this basis is adjusted every 15 days, according to the average of fuel prices in the market.

Attorney Hugo Schneider Côgo, a partner at SGMP Advogados, says that the decision will not prevent the increase in pump prices during this period. “The amount that the final consumer pays is the result of several variables in the sales chain. This freeze seems to be a reaction by the states to the processing of the Complementary Bill No. 11/2020, which was recently approved by the Chamber of Deputies and now goes to the Senate. The project changes the ICMS taxation on fuels with the institution of a fixed amount of tax per product volume, and the states are afraid of losing revenue”, he explained.

Charles Alcântara, president of the National Federation of State and District Tax (Fenafisco), considered Confaz’s decision “positive, ingenious and opportune to unmask the federal government and Petrobras’ pricing policy”. He explained that with the freezing of the ICMS tax base, “the states will collect less, but if the dollar appreciates against the real, and if the international price of a barrel of oil goes up, gasoline, diesel and cooking gas will continue the high climb”. In other words, the impact on the consumer’s pocket will not be totally undone, because when they reach the pumps, fuels are already calculated by weighted average.

“If fuel costs R$100, for example, and the ICMS rate is 25%, a State would collect R$25. But as the calculation basis will remain fixed, the same R$25 will continue to enter the state coffers. In this case, the states waive the R$0.25”, explained Alcântara.

For him, what must be done is a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy (linking internal market values ​​to international quotations), “which only enriches shareholders, mostly foreigners”. Morvan Meirelles, a specialist in tax law, from Meirelles Costa Advogados, stresses that, depending on the state, the ICMS rate can vary from 15% to 27%.

According to Meirelles, probably neither states nor consumers will notice the effects of the Confaz measure. “The bizarre thing is that, even if there is a freeze, there will be no losses or gains. It’s a narrative war that doesn’t fix the problem,” he said.

The tax expert Hugo Funaro, a partner at Dias de Souza Advogados, said that the solution found by Confaz is more adequate than the proposal by the Chamber, which demanded the anticipation of the tax, based on the payment of the last two years. “Confaz’s decision was smart. Governors are showing who rules the ICMS. It’s them, not Congress”, he pointed out.

According to economist Benito Salomão, who holds a master’s degree in Economics from the Federal University of Uberlândia, the measure seeks to signal consumers that any fuel price increases in the future will not be related to the ICMS. “A narrative was created that gasoline is expensive because the ICMS is high, but this somehow cornered the governors, because gasoline, diesel and alcohol have risen throughout Brazil. This has left consumers very nervous and politically dissatisfied,” he said.