G-20: In conversation with Turkish president, Bolsonaro says Petrobras is “a problem” | Brazil

In informal conversation like President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan , at the beginning of G-20 summit , this Saturday, president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), when asked about Petrobras, stated that the state-owned company is “a problem”. He also told his Turkish counterpart that he had “very large popular support”.

The conversation between the two took place before the official photo of the leaders present and which marked the opening of the summit, which brings together today and Sunday, in Rome, the 19 largest economies in the world, including developed and emerging, as well as the European Union. It is the first event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

In the cafe anteroom to the meeting space, Bolsonaro approached Erdogan alongside Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The Brazilian asked a translator for help to speak with the Turkish: “Help me there”. Erdogan asked the situation in Brazil. “All right. The economy is coming back pretty strong. The media as always attacking, we are resisting well. It is not easy to be head of state anywhere in the world”, replied the Brazilian president.

Shortly thereafter, President Turkey mentioned that Brazil has “great oil resources” and named Petrobras by name. “Petrobras is a problem. But we are breaking monopolies, with a very big reaction. Not long ago it was a political party company. We changed that,” said Bolsonaro.

The president’s speech comes days after Petrobras presented its balance sheet for the third quarter. On Thursday night, the state-owned company reported a profit of BRL 31.14 billion in the three months to September, compared to a loss of BRL 1.5 billion in the same period in 2020. Revenue reached BRL 121.59 billion, high 71.9% on the same basis of comparison. The company also highlighted that it managed to reduce its gross debt to US$ 59.6 billion, which will allow it to anticipate an additional R$ 31.8 billion in shareholder remuneration. The Union will keep R$23 billion of this total.

Erdogan wanted to know when the election would be in Brazil. Hearing that there was less than a year to go, he added that the Brazilian president still had a lot to do. Bolsonaro replied: “I also have a lot of popular support. We have a good team of ministers. I didn’t accept nominations from anyone. I was the one who put everyone. I honored the Armed Forces. one third of the ministers [é de] professional military personnel. It’s not easy. Getting things right is harder.”

Contrary to the president’s statement, his popularity is the lowest since he took office, in January 2019. According to a September survey by Datafolha, only 22% of those interviewed consider Bolsonaro’s performance to be “great or good”, against 24% in July. The survey also showed an increase from 51% (in July) to 53% in September the portion of the population that considers their government “bad or terrible”.