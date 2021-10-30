G20 Leaders Endorse Global Minimum Corporate Tax Agreement for 2023

Leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20) will endorse an agreement by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on a global minimum corporate tax of 15%, showed the conclusions of the two-day summit of the G20 this Saturday (30), with a view to the rules in force in 2023. The conclusions must be formally adopted this Sunday (31).

In early October, 136 countries signed an agreement to establish a global minimum tax for large companies by 2023. Brazil is among the signatories.

The deal also included internet giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft or Apple to make it harder for them to avoid taxation by establishing offices in low-tax jurisdictions.

“We call on the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Transfer to rapidly develop the model rules and multilateral instruments as agreed in the Detailed Implementation Plan, with a view to ensuring that the new rules will take effect globally in 2023 “said the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters.

Discussions about the creation of this tax, which will be 15% on the profits of large companies, began four years ago, but gained momentum after the election of the President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, and his inauguration in January 2021 .

The proposal had as one of the main advocates the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen. For her, establishing a minimum rate can discourage companies to divert profits to countries where they would pay less tax.

the global minimum tax

The agreement to create the new tax will encompass 90% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), including all OECD and G20 countries. For Juliana Damasceno, researcher on applied economics at IBRE-FGV, this process should “overturn legal uncertainty about taxation, which varies from country to country, and prevents an unbridled fiscal war”.

The 15% rate will be valid for companies that have revenues above 750 million euros, and estimates point to a collection of US$ 150 billion per year.

“How countries will calibrate this tax will determine a lot [o sucesso], I believe that this issue of allocating resources strategically makes sense, but it depends on the regulation in practice, the destination of the money”, says the researcher.

Pedro Forquesato, a professor at FEA-USP, explains that the new global tax is aimed at multinational companies that operate in several countries.

“They’ve been around for decades, and report most of their profits in tax havens, where there are no taxes, or in countries that have lower corporate taxes, like Ireland,” he says.

The existence of these places is part of what the professor calls “international tax competition”, a context in which companies seek countries precisely because of the advantages of paying less or no tax.

*With information from Reuters.