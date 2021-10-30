G20 Leaders Want 15% Tax Worldwide to Decrease Attractiveness of Tax Havens | Economy

The leaders of the G20, the group of 19 countries with the largest economies in the world and the European Union, approved this Saturday (30) a text that proposes mechanisms to prevent large companies from remitting profits to countries where they are not present, just to avoid taxes.

It was announced that the leaders had reached an agreement at the beginning of the meeting taking place this weekend in Rome, Italy.

1 of 1 Leaders of G20 countries in photo, October 30, 2021 — Photo: Yara Nardi/Reuters G20 country leaders in photo, October 30, 2021 — Photo: Yara Nardi/Reuters

The agreement was negotiated by another organization, the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). About 140 countries are expected to sign the pledge.

Under the terms, there would be a 15% tax that would be levied on legal entities in every country in the world, and there are provisions for punishments for countries that refuse to comply with this rule.

According to OECD calculations, this will increase the amount paid in taxes by about US$ 150 billion (R$ 845 billion) per year.

Negotiations to reach an agreement like this are old, but were stalled until Joe Biden took over the government of the United States.

The expectation is that this tax will reverse the downward trend in rates applied to companies, which has reduced government revenues.

In addition to the tax, the text also creates rules for the digital age. Under the agreement, big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook will pay taxes in countries where their goods and services are sold, even if they don’t have a physical headquarters in those nations.

With that, there must be a change of countries that receive taxes from these companies (it is estimated that around US$ 125 billion (R$ 704 billion) are “changed hands”).