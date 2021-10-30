Gabby Petito’s fiance may have died from an overdose, says expert – Monet

+



Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Brian Laundrie, fiance of Gabby Petito, may have died from a drug overdose, points out a forensic expert.

The remains of the 23-year-old man, who had been wanted by US police after the death of his partner, were found on the Carlton Reservation last October 20th. A dental record check confirmed that the body belonged to Laundrie; but coroners could not determine the cause of his death.

With this, authorities sought the help of forensic anthropologists. The results of the new bone scans and DNA tests are not expected until the end of November.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in a photo taken during their trip to the US (Photo: Instagram)

contacted by the newspaper The US Sun, Erin Kimmerle, a forensic anthropologist who is the founder and executive director of the Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology and Applied Sciences, explained: “I think it’s very possible that they will find the cause of death if there are injuries or some type of trauma that has affected the skeleton”.

“If there is soft tissue available for a toxicology, it could be useful in the case of a drug overdose,” added the expert, who is not part of the investigation team in Laundrie’s case. death, the evidence on the scene and the skeletal injuries themselves will help to find the cause of death.”

Kimmerle also stressed that he believes in the possibility that Laundrie has taken her own life. She noted that investigators may be dealing with a murder-suicide case — on Aug. 12, police in Utah find Petito and Laundrie in the middle of a roadside argument, and the couple were also seen fighting in a restaurant about two weeks later. , which reinforced suspicions that the influencer was a victim of violence in her relationship.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

“There seems to be an overwhelming amount of evidence linking the two cases, including a history of domestic violence,” Kimmerle said. “Add to that the witnesses who put them together, the timeline, the GPS data from their cars and cell phone records, which were all well documented. It looks like there’s a strong circumstantial case for a murder-suicide.”

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had gone on a trip across the United States last June. Their plan was to travel the west coast of the country by car to visit the parks in the region.

However, after Aug. 30, the influencer stopped contacting her family. Laundrie returned to his home in North Port two days later – but his family reported that he disappeared on Sept. 13, after saying he was going on a trail. In an interview with people, a police officer stated that “there is a high possibility” the man died on the same day he left his family.

Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on 21 September. A team of forensic pathologists, anthropologists and law enforcement officers determined that she died of strangulation.