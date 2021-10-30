Gabigol talks to Flamengo fans before training, and Landim goes to Ninho do Urubu

This Friday, before training, Gabigol met and spoke with fans of the Flamengo at the entrance to the CT of the Ninho do Urubu. The player, it’s worth remembering, was assaulted by a glass of beer at Maracanã after the elimination of the Copa do Brasil. Furthermore, your mother was harassed outside the stadium.

Thus, during the afternoon of last Thursday, Gabigol published, through social networks, a repudiation note for the facts that occurred after the 3-0 loss to Athletico-PR. In the video published by journalist Wesley Ramon, it is possible to see the attacker heading to the entrance of the Nest to talk to fans.

Apart from that, President Rodolfo Landim was also present at the Ninho do Urubu, as initially reported by the “ge”. The agent went to the CT to seek to resolve the crisis between the the club’s medical and football department.

While seeking to control the internal crisis, Flamengo is getting ready to face Atlético-MG this Saturday, at 7pm, at Maracanã. The match is valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship and will be broadcast in real time by THROW!.