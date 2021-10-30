Gabriel Pereira’s businessman reveals meeting with Corinthians and progress in negotiations for renewal

Ivan Rocha, manager of midfielder Gabriel Pereira, opened the game about negotiations with Corinthians for the renewal of the athlete’s contract. According to the representative, there was a meeting at CT Joaquim Grava this Friday, with the board of the club, in which the business moved towards the player’s permanence.

“Today, there was a very big advance, it took four, five hours (the meeting). I want to talk tomorrow, we have a possible meeting tomorrow. Either renew or not play is unfair to Gabriel, because we started trading today. That was, yes, but we try in a friendly way to make the fans understand,” said Ivan, in an interview with the program good friend, of BandSports.

“The information came in, we talked and we set up situations of numbers that are very pleasing. The president knows that we are going to do everything for him to stay,” he added.

Gabriel Pereira has a contract with Timão until March 31, 2022 and you can now sign a pre-contract with any club in the world and leave for free at the end of the contract. The businessman confirmed the interest of other teams, national and international, in hiring the midfielder, but stressed that there was no official negotiation.

“I never opened negotiations with anyone, I always put Corinthians in first place. There are clubs in Brazil that are interested in Gabriel, but we have to be fair. I gave two authorizations, yes, for people to work (with proposals from other clubs). But never wanting to take the player in the big hand, I don’t like to do that,” he clarified.

Gabriel Pereira’s renewal with Corinthians was seen by the board as “underway”. Despite this, the deal remained locked in recent weeks. According to the businessman, all the information reported on the amounts requested is not valid and the negotiations only started this Friday.

“I went to CT a few times, talked to Roberto and Alessandro, but we never talked about numbers, today was the first time. We went to CT, we had some prospecting meetings, as Corinthians has always shown interest in renewing. tried to hold more meetings, we couldn’t make the sale. I wanted to do this as soon as possible, I knew about the concern of Corinthians and the fans,” refuted Ivan.

The businessman highlighted Gabriel’s desire to remain at the club alvinegro and gave some details about the terms of the negotiation. For him, neither party will leave the deal fully satisfied and it is necessary to give in on both sides.

“Our idea is a three-year contract, but there are fines, partners, many situations. It can’t be all good for everyone, someone has to give in. There are Brazilian and foreign clubs that want me to throw everything in the air and make fun of Corinthians. I’m not going to do that,” he said.

Finally, Ivan highlighted a request to the Corinthians fans not to blame the player for the delay in a possible deal. For him, it would not be fair for Gabriel to stay away from the team, much less be harassed by the stands.

“I want the fans to understand that the willingness to renew is real, otherwise I wouldn’t even sit at the table. I talked to other clubs. That’s not what I want. Gabriel is interested in staying at Corinthians, he needs a process. Corinthians needs to understand that everyone is working and needs to be valued, as I believe that progress has already been made today,” concluded Ivan.

