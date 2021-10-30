Gabriel Pereira’s businessman shows contradiction about the division of economic rights of the player

Amid the negotiations for the renewal of Gabriel Pereira with Corinthians, businessman Ivan Rocha, the midfielder’s representative, commented on the current division of the athlete’s economic rights. The agent, however, contradicted the matter.

This Friday, when he participated in the good friends, of bandsports, the presenter and former Corinthians player, Neto, questioned the businessman about the division of the midfielder’s economic rights in order to clarify the situation.

“To make it very clear to everyone who is watching the good friends, The following is: 70% of the rights belong to Corinthians, 20% belongs to Roberto (Graziano) from Magnum and 10% belongs to Guarani. Is that correct?“, Neto asks the player’s manager.

“It’s right. This is the distribution today, Neto“, confirmed the GP agent to the club’s idol. Later, however, in an interview with the channel Sector’s Cafe, at the YouTube, Ivan Rocha contradicts what was said above.

“The most important, the concern for economic rights is not a situation that fans have to worry about.. He has to worry about whether the player will renew at Corinthians or not. But the distribution, as far as I know, is: 70% from Corinthians and 30% from Guarani. This is the distribution I understand to be the correct one“, says Ivan Rocha, excluding the previous confirmation that businessman Roberto Graziano, owner of Magnum Relógios, would have 20% of the player’s rights.

It is noteworthy that, in this same interview to good friends, Ivan Rocha highlighted that there was a meeting and an advance in the negotiation for Gabriel Pereira to continue at Timão. The player has a contract with the club until March 31, 2022 and, therefore, can sign a pre-contract with any other club in the world and leave for free at the end of the contract.

