Galo speaks of an ‘unsportsmanlike attitude’ and asks the STJD that Flamengo sell tickets for athletes – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético



Faced with the “war” of tickets between Atlético and Flamengo for the match this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship, the club alvinegro released a statement on the matter this Friday. O Galo lamented what he called the “unsportsmanlike” attitude of the red-black and warned that he will no longer buy the 10% charge, placing the responsibility for the sale on the cariocas.

Atlético claimed that the ticket purchase operation was unfeasible to start selling tickets to its fans because of “sanitary requirements for fans’ access to the stadium and very short time until the game, due to Flamengo’s delay and lack of interest in responding to Rooster’s request. ”, informed the club alvinegro.

Therefore, Galo filed a request for reconsideration in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), which accepted the club’s request for 10% of the tickets and determined that Flamengo would release the charge within 2 hours of the summons, so that the Rio de Janeiro club is responsible for the sale to athletic fans. As there is not enough time, Alvinegro fears that it will not be able to sell all the tickets on time and will be at a loss.

“In view of this, Atlético entered the STJD with a request to reconsider the decision handed down today, October 29, requesting that Flamengo be determined to make tickets available to the visiting fans, on its sales platform, without Galo having by obligation to purchase the cargo initially required. This request is based on the premise that Atlético cannot, in addition to the sporting loss, also bear the financial burden caused by the improper conduct of Flamengo”, the club stressed in a statement.

Finally, Atlético criticized the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, for the attitude of the Rio club. In the communiqué, Galo stated that Sérgio Coelho, representative of Alvinegro, got in touch with the red-black leader, but was not attended to.

“Atletico regrets the opponent’s unsportsmanlike attitude and the arrogant and disrespectful way of conducting the process, having even been contacted by its president Rodolfo Landim in three attempts since last Wednesday (two by phone and one by WhatsApp) , by the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, who didn’t even have an answer”, concluded the Galo.

