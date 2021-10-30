Galo: STJD determines that Flamengo immediately make tickets available to Atleticans – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético



The president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Otávio Noronha, determined this Friday afternoon that Flamengo immediately make available the 10% charge of tickets requested by Atlético for the game this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, by 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Rio de Janeiro club has already started selling to the red-black fans, but has not yet answered whether it will hand over the tickets intended for Galo.

Otávio Noronha determined that the tickets be sold over the internet and gave a period of two hours, counted from the subpoena, to release the tickets. The penalty for non-compliance is suspension of those responsible and a fine of up to R$ 100,000, as a violation provided for in Article 223 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD).

As the city of Rio de Janeiro released, this week, the capacity of stadiums in the city to 100%, Maracanã may receive maximum capacity, which is around 72,000 people. Flamengo’s last game for Brasileirão, against Fluminense, had the presence of both fans at the stadium. Thus, Atleticans are entitled to approximately 7,200 tickets for this Saturday’s game.

The STJD accepted Atlético’s injunction and had summoned Flamengo to take a stand on the matter until 10 am this Friday. In the request filed by Galo, the club asks the Rio club to comply with the determination provided for in article 87 of the General Regulation of Competitions of the CBF, which provides that the visiting team has the right to obtain up to 10% of the stadium’s ticket load for the their fans, as long as the request is made three working days in advance. Alvinegro made the request to Rubro-Negro last Monday (25).

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel