Gasoline exceeds R$7 in the city of Pernambuco. Know where to pay less to fill your car’s tank

With the frequent increase in the price of gasoline in Brazil, drivers are looking for stations that offer better prices to ease the impact that fuel has had on the family budget. In Pernambuco, the city of Paulista, in Greater Recife, sells a liter of the cheapest product, R$ 6,213. At the other end, Petrolina, in the Sertão, appears as the municipality with the most expensive gasoline, R$7.232.

The survey is by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and was carried out in 17 cities in Pernambuco last week (between the 24th and 30th of October). Consider the value of regular gasoline. In the ranking of municipalities with the lowest prices, Recife appears in 10th position, with the liter costing R$ 6.547.

Also among the locations with lower gasoline prices, Goiana, in Zona da Mata, is in second place. There the liter is costing R$ 6,256. In third place appears Igarassu, in the Metropolitan Region, for R$ 6,321.

On the ANP website, it is possible to know the prices charged in the states and municipalities. Also which positions were surveyed and which values ​​were found. Click here.

See ranking starting at the lowest price