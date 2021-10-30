Gasoline goes up for the 4th week in a row and can go from R$7

The average price of regular gasoline at service stations rose for the fourth week in a row in Brazil. The increase in recent days was 3.1%, taking the value to R$ 6.56 per liter, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

Overall, the average price was well above BRL 6. Only Amapá was below that, with BRL 5.57. The data refer to the period from 24 to 30 October.

The minimum amount of R$ 5.36 was registered in Santa Catarina. The maximum reached R$7.88 in Rio Grande do Sul.

In addition to RS, the maximum price at the pump reached R$7 in 13 other states, namely: Acre (R$7.30), Alagoas (R$7.19), Bahia (R$7.29), Ceará (BRL 7.19), Federal District (BRL 7.19), Goiás (BRL 7.29), Mato Grosso (BRL 7.23), Minas Gerais (BRL 7.47), Pernambuco (BRL $7.43), Piauí (R$7.29), Rio de Janeiro (R$7.64) and Tocantins (R$7.27).

The value reflects a decision by Petrobras last Monday (25), when another readjustment in the price of gasoline and diesel sold at the state-owned refineries was announced. The increase was 7.04% and 9.15%, respectively, and took effect the following day.

According to the oil company, the readjustment aims to keep fuel prices “competitive and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to domestic prices (found at the pumps at gas stations)”.

There is still a lag in price, says Abicom

Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) said this week that prices in Brazil are still out of step with those practiced in the international market. According to them, gasoline is 7% lower than abroad, and diesel, 9%.

Therefore, to match prices, Petrobras would have to raise the price even more. Gasoline would have an increase of R$0.37/liter and diesel of R$0.47/liter.

* With information from Estadão Content