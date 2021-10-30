Gasoline price rises 3.1% and reaches R$7,889

Value of ethanol rose 3.9% and reached R$ 5.066, according to a weekly survey by the ANP

MIGUEL NORONHA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Fuel prices rose again this week



the price of Gasoline in gas stations rose 3.1% this week, according to the weekly price survey by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels). Some stations in Rio Grande do Sul are already selling the product for R$7,889. According to the agency, the average price of a liter of regular gasoline in Brazil reached R$ 6.562, a record since the ANP began the survey in 2002. In addition, the value of diesel rose 4.5%, with an average of R $5,211 per liter. Ethanol, on the other hand, rose 3.9% and reached R$ 5.066.

The National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), formed by representatives of the finance secretariats of the 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District, unanimously approved on Friday, 29, the freeze on the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) charged on the fuels for 90 days. According to the Ministry of Economy, “the objective is to collaborate with the maintenance of prices at the values ​​in force on November 1, 2021 until January 31, 2022.”