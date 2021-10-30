Gasoline prices at stations rise for the 4th week in a row and reach R$7.88 in the South, according to ANP | Economy

It is possible to find a liter of gasoline above R$ 7 at stations in 14 states: Acre (R$ 7,300), Alagoas (R$ 7,198), Bahia (R$ 7.299), Ceará (R$ 7.190), Distrito Federal (R$ $7.199), Goiás (BRL 7.299), Mato Grosso (BRL 7.230), Minas Gerais (BRL 7.479), Pernambuco (BRL 7.439), Piauí (BRL 7.299), Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7.649), Rio Grande do Sul (R$7.299), Rio Grande do Sul (R$7.889) and Tocantins (R$7.279). Last week there were only six.

Due to the adjustment, the diesel price rose 4.5% in Brazilian service stations this week, reaching an average of R$ 5.211 per liter. The maximum price was R$ 6,420 per liter in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre.

The average value of a liter of ethanol, in turn, rose 3.9% in the week, to R$ 5.066.

Contrary to other fuels, the price of the gas cylinder (LPG) remained stable, closing the week at R$ 102.04.

Fuels weigh on inflation

With the price of gasoline, natural gas (CNG) and ethanol on the rise, driver inflation in Brazil has soared and has reached 18.46% in the 12-month period up to October, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since 2000.