Gasoline prices at stations rise for the 4th week in a row and reach R$7.88 in the South, according to ANP | Economy

It is possible to find a liter of gasoline above BRL 7 at stations in 14 states: Acre (BRL 7,300), Alagoas (BRL 7,198), Bahia (BRL 7,299), Ceará (BRL 7,190), Distrito Federal (BRL 7.199), Goiás (BRL 7.299), Mato Grossa (BRL 7.230), Minas Gerais (BRL 7.479), Pernambuco (BRL 7.439), Piaui (BRL 7.299), Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7.649), Rio Grande do Sul (R$7.299), Rio Grande do Sul (R$7.889) and Tocantins (R$7.279). Last week there were only six.

The rise in prices reflects the readjustment in the value of gasoline and diesel made by Petrobras, in effect since Tuesday (26).

Due to the adjustment, the diesel price rose 4.5% in Brazilian service stations this week, reaching an average of R$ 5.211 per liter. The maximum price was R$ 6,420 per liter in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre.

The average value of a liter of ethanol, in turn, rose 3.9% in the week, to R$ 5.066.

Contrary to other fuels, the price of the gas cylinder (LPG) remained stable, closing the week at R$ 102.04.

Fuels weigh on inflation

With the price of gasoline, natural gas (CNG) and ethanol on the rise, driver inflation in Brazil has soared and has reached 18.46% in the 12-month period up to October, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since 2000.

This increase began to consume a large part of the Brazilian budget in recent months. The rise also provoked a flurry of complaints from app drivers, who saw their income from work decrease – the main companies in the sector even announced an increase in the transfer in the value of the race to workers.