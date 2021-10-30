GDP, inflation, unemployment: see economic data from G20 countries

The so-called summit of the G20. Leaders from 19 countries and the European Union gather in the city of Rome, Italy, to discuss environmental issues and those linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the G20 itself, the organization currently represents 80% of the entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the planet, 75% of world trade and 60% of the population.

Despite this, each country has its own peculiarities when it comes to unemployment, GDP, inequality or inflation. O CNN Brasil Business gathered the economic data of each member of the G20, as well as the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 2021 made in October this year.

You can view data separately for each country by clicking on the name at the top of the chart.

GDP

One of the most traditional indicators of the economy, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) represents the sum of all the wealth produced in a country in a given period. GDP is usually calculated quarterly and annually, showing a country’s performance and economic situation.

Even though they represent the largest economies on the planet, there are big internal differences in the G20. The three members with the highest GDPs are the U.S (US$ 20.893 trillion in 2020), European Union (US$ 15.263 trillion) and China (US$ 14,866 trillion), according to IMF (International Monetary Fund) data considering 2020.

The smallest GDPs are those of Argentina (US$ 389 billion), Saudi Arabia (US$ 700 billion) and South Africa (US$ 335 billion).

GDP per capita

Once calculated, GDP can be divided by the country’s total population, giving rise to a new indicator: GDP per capita. It gives an indication of what the country’s “average income” would be.

This does not mean, however, that the entire population receives a value close to it, since issues related to inequality affect this income distribution. Demographic issues, such as population size, also end up influencing the indicator.

The United States leads the ranking, with US$ 63,358 thousand in 2020, followed by Australia. Already in the lower part is the India, with US$ 1,229 thousand. Brazil is among the five countries with the lowest GDP per capita.

Inflation

Still seen by many as the great villain of the economy, the inflation represents a rise in prices in a country over a given period. High inflation reduces the population’s purchasing power and can result in an economic crisis.

At the same time, if there is no inflation, but rather intense deflation (falling prices), the economy may be shrinking.

Within the G20, the biggest highlights for negative inflation rates, that is, deflation, are the Saudi Arabia (-2.09% in 2019, the last year the IMF had access to the data) and the Japan, which was already known for its long deflationary periods.

Currently, the Argentina has the highest inflation in the G20 (42.02% in 2020), but the IMF did not calculate inflation in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and did not release a projection for 2021. It is followed by Turkey (12.28%). If the IMF’s projections are confirmed, Brazil should be in third position in 2021, with 7.7%.

Unemployment

Another important indicator for any country is the rate of unemployment. It indicates the portion of the population that is willing to work, is looking for a job or is able to work, but is unemployed.

Within the G20, the country with the highest unemployment rate is South Africa (24.88% in 2020), followed by Italy (10.91%) and France (9.77%).

As the IMF’s calculation methodology is different from the methodology employed by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the unemployment rate reported by the institution, at 7.13%, differs from that considered official in the country, which is in 13.2% until August 2021.

gross debt

Often, a country does not have the money to bear a certain cost, or needs additional funds to implement a planned project. In such cases, the government takes out a loan, incurring a debt.

The most common way to calculate this debt is relating to GDP, with this, it is said that a country has, for example, a debt that corresponds to 130% of GDP.

In these cases, the so-called gross debt is considered, that is, everything that the country needs to pay. The indicator is usually a reference for rating agencies, which defines the attractiveness of investments in a country.

The largest gross debt of the G20 is Japan, which reached 254.13% of GDP in 2020. It is followed by Italy and the United States. Russia and Saudi Arabia have the least gross debt, with 19.28% and 32.54%, respectively. In August of this year, the Brazilian government’s gross debt was the equivalent of 82.7% of GDP.

Inequality

If GDP per capita is not the best way to measure inequality in a country then which is it? It was with this in mind that the Gini Index emerged.

It ranges from 0 to 100, and the closer to 100, the more unequal is the distribution of wealth in a country, that is, a small number of people hold a large percentage of the country’s wealth.

The index is not calculated annually in all countries, making comparisons difficult. The most recent year with calculations involving most G20 countries is 2014. The indexes for Japan (32.9 points in 2015) and India (35.7 points in 2011, last measurement) were not calculated in that year.

THE Saudi Arabia does not report the data needed to calculate the index, as does the European Union. Based on 2014, South Africa has the greatest inequality, followed by Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the United States. Germany, France, South Korea and Canada have the best numbers.

