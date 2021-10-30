Genesis Weekly Summary from 11/01/2021 to 11/05/2021

Check out the weekly summary of Genesis from 11/01/2021 to 11/05/2021. The Record soap opera is created by Camilo Pellegrini, Raphaela Castro and Stephanie Ribeiro and airs from Monday to Friday, from 9 pm.

Summary for Monday, 11/01/2021 – Chapter 205

Herit is negatively surprised. Judah decides something and it looks bad. Asenate delivers positive news to José. Judah and Onan argue harshly. Hira says something tragic happened.

Summary of Tuesday, 11/02/2021 – Chapter 206

Judah is very distressed. Joseph starts to build something. Potiphar orders one person to be killed.

Summary of Wednesday, 11/03/2021 – Chapter 207

Another considerable loss shakes Judah. ​​After three years, Joseph is having fun with his children. Tamar awakens interest in Judah.

Summary of Thursday, 11/04/2021 – Chapter 208

Judah orders Tamar to be punished. Potiphar takes a break to propose something to Kefera.

Summary for Friday, 11/05/2021 – Chapter 209

Adurrá reviews Neferíades. Judah is ready to do something that will cost him his life.

