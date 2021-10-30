Germán Cano sends message of support for Josh Cavallo, publicly declared gay player | Vasco

This week, Josh Cavallo, Adelaide United player of the Australian first division, published a video in which he assumes he is gay. After the video was posted on Twitter, Germán Cano, striker for Vasco, spoke up and sent a message in support of the 21-year-old athlete.

Few elite men’s soccer players have turned out to be gay during their careers. In many cases, disclosure only happens very close to the end of the athlete’s career, or even after retirement from the pitch for fear of judgment.

The Argentine usually takes a stand on the subject on social networks and on the field. On the day of the debut of Vasco’s shirt in honor of the LGBTQIA+ movement, the attacker starred in a historic scene in São Januário. After scoring the first goal in the Rio de Janeiro club’s 2-1 victory over Brusque, the player raised the movement’s flag to celebrate Gay Pride Day.

