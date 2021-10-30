Get into the Christmas spirit with the new Gavião Arqueiro trailer

While new productions from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show a more intimate side of the heroes, the series of Archer hawk goes in another direction, adding a Christmas spirit to the plot.

It’s not clear how Kate Bishop (Gaviã Archer) accidentally got involved in Barton’s (Gavião) personal affairs, but in the new trailer, you can see how quickly the two decide that it’s better to work together.

in the time between Infinite War and Ultimatum, Barton (the Hawk) became a man with a new vigilante personality. Like Ronin, he channeled much of the fury and pain he felt over his family’s death into the brutal business of defeating criminals.

Although the Avengers have been able to put the world more or less back to what it was before Thanos’s crackle, their actions in this short period will not be without consequences.

The new images and videos suggest that Gavião will be able to teach the next generation of Avengers that arrives in phase 4 of the MCU.

It’s worth noting that just as Clint teaches Kate about exploding arrows, Echo (Alaqua Lopez) appears, a character who is expected to star in his own spin-off series.

The new posters of the series were also released. One of them is the comic book cover of Gavião Arqueiro from which the main image of the series is inspired. Check out:

The first two episodes of Gavião Arqueiro arrive at Disney+ on November 24th.