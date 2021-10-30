Girl loses hair after getting stuck in electric mixer while she baked cake

A 5-year-old girl was helping her grandmother bake a cake when she had an unexpected domestic accident. The girl’s hair got caught in the electric mixer and with that, she ended up going partially bald. The story was told by Scottish newspaper The Daily Record.

“My mom and daughter always cooked together and it was always fun and totally safe. My daughter was bent over the bowl and, in a split second, her hair was ripped out. Thank God my mother was able to act quickly and turn off the mixer or I’m afraid to think how it could have been worse”, said the girl’s mother in an interview.

“Her scalp was sore and sensitive for a few days, but other than that, she was fine. We were the ones who were so upset and she seems to be taking it ‘nicely’. The only thing that worried her was going to school, because she didn’t want people to make fun of her”, commented the girl’s mother.

After the accident, the girl’s parents took her to a hairdresser specializing in hair loss treatments. In addition, the girl underwent a medical consultation and, since the occurrence, has been undergoing constant examinations and undergoing treatment for the scalp.

Now, the child’s family tries to warn other parents not to leave their children near the appliance and, also, that people do this type of task with their hair tied, if they have long hair, to avoid accidents.

know more

+ Influencer disables Instagram after reviews for photo shoot next to father’s coffin

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence