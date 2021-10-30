Global diplomacy acts to stop oil above $100 barrel

The concern of countries with the increase in the price of a barrel of oil led influential countries, such as the United States, India and Japan, to exert diplomatic pressure on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) nations to keep the price below US$ 100 The figure, already suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin, alarmed countries that depend on fossil fuel imports.

In recent months, the price of a barrel jumped from $50 to over $85, which impacted the global market and the rise in the dollar. Behind closed doors, there is an intense campaign for OPEC+, a cartel that has Russia as one of its members, to increase oil production and, therefore, lower the value of a barrel. The cartel meets virtually on November 4 to review its policies.

The secret effort is added to public appeals, given the scenario of high inflation and post-pandemic economic recovery. US President Joe Biden is concerned about the price of gasoline rising to the highest level in 7 years and has been urging OPEC+ to produce more oil for weeks.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest oil buyer, also joined the campaign in late October, the Tokyo government’s first move since 2008. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, has also called for increased production of the fuel. China is silent in public, but is just as active behind closed doors, according to diplomats.

“We’re in an energy crisis,” said Amos Hochstein, the top US diplomat for the sector, echoing a view widely held by major oil-consuming nations. — Producers need to ensure that the oil and gas markets are balanced.

American, Japanese and Indian officials spoke discreetly to each other and approached other major oil consumers and producers. Contacts began three weeks ago, but have intensified in recent days, after the barrel passed $85.

The Japanese government is “asking Middle East oil-producing countries to increase production,” said Tsutomu Sugimori, president of the Japan Petroleum Association.

– We hope that the oil-producing countries, including OPEC, take the appropriate steps not to impede the complete recovery of the world economy – he said.

So far, Saudi Arabia and other countries have refused to step up, arguing that monthly additions of 400,000 barrels a day are enough to satisfy the appetite for oil in a global economy still suffering from the consequences of the pandemic.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television last week. “We have to be careful. The crisis is contained, but not necessarily over.