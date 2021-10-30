Global diplomacy acts to stop oil above $100

(Credit: Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — Over the past year, oil-consuming countries have become more apprehensive about the rise in barrel prices: first to $50, then $75, and now over $85. When Vladimir Putin, the president Russian, who is one of the leaders of the OPEC+ cartel, warned that $100 was a possibility, alarms did sound.

In a context of high inflation that forces some central banks to raise interest rates earlier than expected, the US, India, Japan and other consumer countries are putting the greatest diplomatic pressure in years on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Behind closed doors, an intense campaign is underway to convince OPEC+ to accelerate production growth, according to several diplomats and industry members involved in the talks. The cartel, which meets virtually on November 4 to review its policies, is currently ramping up production at a pace of 400,000 barrels a day per month.

Private efforts add to recent public appeals. The government of US President Joe Biden is concerned about the increase in the price of gasoline to the highest level in 7 years and has for weeks been urging OPEC+ to produce more oil.

In an unusual move, Japan, the world’s fourth-largest oil consumer, joined the campaign in late October, marking the first such move by the government in Tokyo since 2008. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, has also called for a rise in oil consumption. fuel production. China is silent in public, but is just as active behind closed doors, according to diplomats.

“We are in an energy crisis,” said Amos Hochstein, the top US diplomat for the sector, echoing a view widely held by major oil-consuming nations. “Producers need to ensure that the oil and gas markets are balanced.”

American, Japanese and Indian officials spoke discreetly to each other and approached other major oil consumers and producers. Contacts began three weeks ago, but have intensified in recent days, after the barrel passed $85.

The Japanese government is “asking Middle East oil-producing countries to increase production,” said Tsutomu Sugimori, president of the Japan Petroleum Association. not impede the complete recovery of the world economy.”

So far, Saudi Arabia and other countries have refused to step up, arguing that monthly additions of 400,000 barrels a day are enough to satisfy the appetite for oil in a global economy still suffering from the consequences of the pandemic.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television last week. “We need to be careful. The crisis is contained, but not necessarily over.”

