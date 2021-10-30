Globo announces the next unpublished soap operas; Check out the list· TV News

In 2022, all tracks from Globo’s soap operas will be unpublished. After going through a period of difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and postponing projects, the network released the names of the new plots. Among them are some that will go live next month.

The More Life, the Best will enter the seven o’clock range in November. The romantic comedy written by Mauro Wilson will tell the story of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage). The four characters will have their fates crossed in a plane crash.

The replacement will be Cara e Coragem, a work by Claudia Souto that will approach the world of stuntmen, professionals who assume the roles of actors in action scenes and in the most dangerous moments of series, soap operas and movies. Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado will be the stars of the plot and will have a professional and loving involvement.

Besides Illusion it will be another novelty. The plot, written by Alessandra Poggi, is directed by Luiz Henrique Rios and will feature Larissa Manoela as the protagonist of the 6 pm track. The young woman and Rafael Vitti will play Isadora and Davi, a couple in love who lived in Brazil in the 1930s and 1940s. This series opens when Nos Tempos do Imperador comes to an end.

In the second semester, Mar do Sertão will take the place of the period serial at six and will present a contemporary theme. Mario Teixeira’s novel will have the mission of portraying the conflicts between colonels and dynasties of the sertão, starting from the love between Candoca and Zé Paulino. The actors have not yet been cast.

In addition to these stories, the new version of Pantanal is scheduled to air after Um Lugar ao Sol, which opens on November 8 in prime time. Alanis Guillen will be the new Juma, a role that was played by Cristiana Oliveira in 1990, when Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s serial aired on the now extinct TV Manchete.

Two more threads in the oven

Although Globo has not announced yet, two other soap operas are in pre-production which will occupy the 9pm and 7pm tracks in 2022.

João Emanuel Carneiro is in the prime time queue with An Eye for an Eye. Tony Ramos is already confirmed in the cast. The plot should only be recorded next year, when the station intends to return to the old production model: simultaneous recordings and exhibitions. The story revolves around a blind daughter who is mistreated by her mother.

Also in the second half of next year will have the debut of a new romantic comedy to seven. Try Outra Vez (provisional name), whose synopsis has just leaked, will mark the career of Rosane Svartman as a solo author of a serial.

The novelist collects hits alongside Paulo Halm, such as Totalmente Demais (2015) and Bom Sucesso (2019). The new plot revolves around a struggling woman who sells candy bars in the central region of Rio de Janeiro to the sound of funk.

