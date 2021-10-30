Globo fires Cissa Guimarães after four decades of contract

The presenter Cissa Guimarães, 64, was dismissed by Globo after more than forty years of contract. Currently, she was ahead of É de Casa, but the contract expired and will not be renewed.

In a statement, Globo spoke of the long partnership with Cissa and said that future partnerships could still happen, according to Notícias da TV. Now, the company has privileged contracts for work.

“I thank you all for being with me on this journey, for the sharing and learning that you generously gave me. I participated in the gestation, creation and evolution of É de Casa and I am very proud of it. We were always together, in pain and laughter. Never. I’ll forget,” wrote Cissa in a farewell message to her colleagues.

“I will no longer be with you on the program, but I take you in my story and in my best memory. All my gratitude to you! I wish you all a lot of light”, he concluded.

The presenter spent 14 months away from face-to-face work due to the pandemic, but maintaining a virtual interview board. In May, she returned to the program after getting vaccinated – she took the first dose of Coronavac on April 12, completing the immunization the following month.

The presenter spent many years in charge of Vídeo Show, starting in 1983. A catchphrase by her colleague Miguel Falabella has been with her ever since: “the girl who breaks the coconut, but doesn’t break the sapucaia”.

She also participated in soap operas such as Direito de Amar, in 1987, and Top Model, in 1989.