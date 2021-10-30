Globo fires Cissa Guimarães after four decades of soap operas and TV shows · TV News

Cissa Guimarães, 64, was released from Globo after more than four decades of contract. The presenter’s agreement, who was ahead of É de Casa, expired and will not be renewed. The station’s press office confirmed the resignation of the communicator, who also said in her farewell. “I will take the good partnerships and the immense lessons learned,” he said.

In a note sent to TV news, Globo highlighted the long partnership with Cissa. The group pointed out that future projects with the artist may occur, but in the company’s new work patterns, with contracts valid only for the work.

The information that Cissa had left É de Casa was anticipated by columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, this Thursday (29). According to the publication, the communicator sent a farewell message to the morning production via WhatsApp. In the text, she warned that she would no longer be in the program.

“I thank you all for being with me on this journey, for the sharing and learning that you generously gave me. I participated in the gestation, creation and evolution of É de Casa and I am very proud of it. We were always together, in pain and laughter. Never. I will forget,” he wrote.

“I will no longer be with you on the program, but I take you in my story and in my best memory. All my gratitude to you! I wish you all a lot of light”, he concluded.

Cissa Guimarães had returned to É de Casa last May after 14 months away from face-to-face work because of Covid-19. During the period of isolation, she took on a framework in which she did pre-recorded virtual interviews with artists and bands. The artist received the first dose of Coronavac on April 12 and completed the immunization the following month.

In the 1980s, Cissa won over the public at the head of Vídeo Show (1983-2019), where she divided herself into presentation and reporting. In the attraction, Miguel Falabella defined her as “the girl who breaks the coconut, but doesn’t break the sapucaia”, a catchphrase that marked the career of the communicator. “I’m very proud because I helped to create a new way of narrating in Vídeo Show, without that neat, pasteurized thing,” she declared in an interview with Memória Globo.

From 1986 to 2001, the actress, who is also an actress, was divided between the afternoon and soap operas. She acted in productions such as Direito de Amar (1987) and Top Model (1989). In 2001, she appeared in The Clone and played Clarisse, mother of a drug addict. “There I broke another paradigm, I left the Video Show after so many years, I fell headlong, with a character different from anything I had done. It was a joy to show a side of me that people didn’t know,” he recalled.

Then, the actress joined the cast of América (2005), Caminho das Índias (2009) and Salve Jorge (2012). In 2015, he started to lead É de Casa, his last job at Globo.

Read the release in full:

“É de Casa says goodbye to Cissa Guimarães, who leaves Globo after a happy and successful partnership for more than four decades. The actress and presenter, who has been in charge of the morning since her debut in 2015, continues with the doors open at Globo for future projects on our multiple platforms, but in a new partnership model.

‘I was very happy in this marriage of more than 40 years. And that’s what I’m going to take: the good partnerships, the immense learnings, the happy, emotional and shared moments that have gone down in history — mine, the audience and TV Globo. My gratitude lives there, in this beautiful feeling and in this life that we built together’.”