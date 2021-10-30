Globo removes Cissa Guimarães from the command of É de Casa

One piece of news fell like a bomb behind the scenes at É de Casa: Cissa Guimarães, who has hosted the Saturday morning program since its debut in 2015, is out of the morning. Cissa herself said goodbye to the team through a message sent to the production group, on WhatsApp.

“I thank you all for being with me on this journey, for the sharing and learning that you generously gave me”, says the message, which continues: “I participated in the gestation, creation and evolution of É de Casa and I am very proud of it. We were together always, in pain and laughter. I will never forget.”

“I won’t be with you on the show anymore, but I take you in my story and in my best memory. All my gratitude to you! I wish you all lots of light”, wrote the presenter, who then left the group of messages from the attraction team.

Actress and with a notable stint at the now extinct Video Show, Cissa was part of the original lineup of presenters on the show, alongside Tiago Leifert, Zeca Camargo, Ana Furtado and André Marques. Only Ana remains at the post.

