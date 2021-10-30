Gómez is called up and becomes embezzled by Palmeiras

Defender Gustavo Gómez was summoned by the Paraguayan team, this Friday, for the sequence of Playoffs for the 2022 World Cup. With the call-up, the defender will defraud the palm trees in at least two rounds of Brazilian championship.

#Albirroja ⚪🔴 🗓 List of calls from clubs abroad for parties by the Eliminatorias Sudamericanas towards #Qatar2022 🏆 ⚽ Clos 13 and 14.#ElSuenoQueNosUne 🇵🇾#PoneteLaAlbirroja 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kzCbLuY3VW — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) October 29, 2021

Paraguay will have commitments on November 11 and 16, against Chile and Colombia, respectively. Between the period foreseen for the presentation and performance of the athletes in the South American tournament, Verdão will face the Atlético-GO, on the 10th, at Allianz Parque, and Fluminense, four days later, in Rio de Janeiro.

The day after Paraguay face Colombia, Alviverde will have a derby against São Paulo, in the palmeira house, by Brasileirão. The presence of Gómez in the derby is not certain yet and, if he cannot be on the field, the return of shirt 15 should happen in the next round, on November 20, against the strength, at Arena Castelão.

Coach Abel Ferreira must still count on the embezzlement of left-back Piquerez for the same games. A figure present in coach Óscar Tabárez’s calls, the Uruguayan is on the pre-list for the next call and should be called.

