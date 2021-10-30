Google Photos folder good to store nudes will arrive for iPhone – Link

Locked folder is expected to arrive on iOS in early 2022

It’s always good to keep nudes in safe places. With that in mind, Google is expanding a privacy and security service that offers a locked folder within Google Photos. So far only present on some Android devices, the function will be made available to iPhone users in early 2022.

Currently, the locked folder feature allows you to hide photos and videos in password and biometric protected locations. After the announcement in September that the service would soon reach all Android users in addition to the company’s Pixel models, the plan is now to take it to iOS.

The company also said that the VPN (virtual private network) capability of the Google One subscription service will be expanded to countries such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, no extra charge for premium plan customers (2TB of storage and up). This already happens in places like Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. There is still no information about release in Brazil.

In addition, Google has plans to launch Security Hub, now available on the Pixel 6 device, for Androids in general. Its main purpose is to provide a simpler overview of device security and provide warnings if settings such as Find My Device or Screen lock are not enabled. The feature already appears on older Pixels with Android 12. Now, the company plans to “implement this across our ecosystem in the future,” it said via a statement on its blog.