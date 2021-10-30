Government needs to know how to manage Petrobras’ profits, says Mourão – News

The Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, said that the federal government needs to adopt measures to reverse Petrobras’ profits in actions that benefit society, especially due to the constant rise in fuel prices. “It is up to us to try to see what is the best way to use this resource,” he said.

“Petrobras is a company that has shares on the stock exchange, and this requires having a series of responsibilities. So, the shareholder put money in the company. The part that belongs to the government is refunded, and it is up to the government to use this part in the best way possible , if applicable, to support the regiment of society that is in a situation of inferiority due to the lack of working conditions and the issues we are facing in the pandemic [da Covid-19]”, said Mourão in an interview with journalists this Friday (29).

In the third quarter of this year, Petrobras posted a profit of R$31.14 billion. With the growth in the price of a barrel of Brent oil, Petrobras achieved revenues of R$ 121.59 billion.

The resumption of consumption of gasoline and diesel oil, as vaccination advances in the country, also helped the oil company to fatten up its cash flow. In addition, the state company had extra money that entered into an agreement signed with Chinese partners in the context of the pre-salt and some tax benefits.

On Thursday (28), President Jair Bolsonaro defended the idea that Petrobras be privatized and start investing more resources in social initiatives. However, he complained that the state-owned company has registered a very high profit in recent months, and said that the company could register a “smaller revenue”.

Mourão did not fully agree with Bolsonaro’s statement, but stressed that Petrobras should not work “solely and exclusively from profit for profit”. “Petrobras, even as a company that belongs to the State, has a social responsibility. I think Petrobras’ profit is within what the oil companies are earning today. In a little while, the price of a barrel and profit will drop. decreases,” he opined.

The deputy also commented on the decision of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) to freeze the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel for 90 days. “It is a measure that can reduce, mitigate against this situation of rising fuel prices,” he said. “I think it will be a good measure,” he added.