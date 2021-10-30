Government of RS publishes decree and confirms mandatory return to in-person classes for November 8

The government of Rio Grande do Sul published the new decree that makes it mandatory to return to classroom classes in the state. O Decree 56171, published in the second edition of the Official Gazette this Friday, will only come into force on November 8, with the intention of giving time for institutions to organize themselves and communicate students about how the return of classroom teaching will be made.
According to the regulation, which revokes Decree No. 55,465/2020, it reestablishes compulsory face-to-face education in Basic Education (childhood, elementary and high school) in public and private schools in the State. The text also ensures that students who, for medical reasons proven by presenting a certificate, cannot fully or partially return to the presential regime will remain in the hybrid or virtual regime.
The decision of mandatory return was taken at the Crisis Cabinet meeting, last Wednesday. In the assessment of the Piratini team, given the drop in contamination and hospitalization rates, the advance of vaccination in Rio Grande do Sul, and given the impacts on learning resulting from the pandemic, the time is ripe for the resumption of mandatory presence physics in classes.
Check out the main rules that must be followed in schools:
- Minimum distance of 1 meter between students. (The new decree makes it possible for institutions that cannot ensure the minimum distance due to the size of the school’s physical space may adopt the student rotation system. For this purpose, they must ensure the provision of remote education on those days and times when students do not are in person at the school. The management teams of these educational institutions will contact their respective school communities for guidance.);
- Mandatory use of mask;
- Constant hand hygiene;
- Ventilated environments.