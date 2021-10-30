Government reduces electricity bills for the poorest in November; see rules | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Electricity bill will have relief in November for the poorest

Brazilians who receive the benefit of the Social Electricity Tariff will pay a yellow tariff flag in November, announced the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) on Friday night (29).

This flag also indicates that there are unfavorable conditions in energy generation, but it costs less than the others. The yellow flag implies the payment of R$ 1.87 for each 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed.

In the case of beneficiaries of the social tariff, the percentages of discounts that are applied to the account – and which vary between 10% and 65%, depending on consumption – are also levied on the banner’s surcharge.

Until this month of October, the beneficiaries of the social tariff were paying the additional level 2 red flag, which determined an extra payment of R$ 9.49 for each 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed. Other consumers pay an even more expensive banner, that of water scarcity, in the amount of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.

The country is experiencing the worst water crisis in 91 years and this new flag, created this year, will remain in effect until April 2022. When the government established the Water Scarcity flag, it chose to exempt the poorest consumers from this charge.