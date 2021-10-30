Governor Camilo is expected to announce a new state decree this Friday, 29

Governor Camilo Santana (PT) should release this Friday, 29, updates on the new measures of the state decree that determines advances in flexibilization or restrictions during the process of resuming in-person activities. The measures that will be announced should take effect from next Monday, 1st.

According to the last announcement made by the head of the state executive, on the 15th, the Covid combat committee concluded that the rates of contamination continue to fall across the state and the immunization of Ceará continues to advance. “We are reaching half of the Ceará population fully vaccinated, the highest percentage in the Northeast (according to the National Consortium of Press Vehicles), and 70% of the population with the 1st dose”, informed Camilo, at the time.

The State has already applied 11,551,050 doses of vaccine against Covid-19. Of this amount, 6,475,028 Ceará received the D1 and 4,716,360 received the D2. In addition, 169,474 people received the single dose and 188,123 booster doses.

In total, 2,478,730 cases of Covid-19 were reported. The state also records 24,492 total deaths by Covid-19. In relation to the last 24 hours, Ceará did not register any deaths from the disease. The drop in that number has been seen since May 16, when Ceará accumulated 162 deaths in 24 hours. The data are from IntegraSUS, transparency platform of the Secretariat of Health of Ceará (Sesa).

