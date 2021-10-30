Grazi Massafera enjoys beach with new affair in Aquiraz, Ceará – Zoeira

The actress Grazi Massafera and the director Alexandre Machafer, identified as a couple, were photographed together on one of the beaches in the municipality of Aquiraz, in Ceará, this Friday (29). The information was published by columnist Leo Dias, two days after the two were caught at Fortaleza International Airport.

Machafer was recently appointed as the new affair of the artist, who ended her two-year relationship with actor Caio Castro in August of this year. However, Grazi and Alexandre have yet to confirm their involvement.

Also according to information from columnist Leo Dias, the new couple is staying at a luxury hotel located in Aquiraz. However, they did not publish travel records on social media.

recent involvement

Alexandre is a friend of Marcella, one of Grazi’s friends. The two would have known each other through common contact and have constantly interacted in the social networks in recent weeks.