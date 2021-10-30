Group of friends rescues a desperate and lost dog in the middle of the ocean; video

It was another normal day for Bryn Crowell, who was walking along with his friends on the high seas, off the coast of Florida, in the United States. Little did they know that the day would end with a thrilling rescue of a lost dog in the middle of the ocean.

Bryn was enjoying the day on the sailboat, when something in the water caught his attention. As the boat slowed down, the young woman thought that someone on the boat might have lost their hat to the wind.

“First I thought, ‘Wow, it looks like a dog,’ and a second later I realized it WAS a dog,” Bryn told The Dodo.

Friends were wondering how a dog could be so far from shore, alone, and in the middle of the water. But they didn’t hesitate, one of Bryn’s friends jumped out of the boat and swam towards the puppy.

Come back home

When returning to the boat with the dog, it was possible to notice how he was shivering with cold and was scared. “You could see that he had just had the swim of his life,” says Bryn.

Fortunately, the dog, named Zuko, was wearing a collar that contained his guardian’s information. “We called and you could hear he was crying over the phone.”

According to Zuko’s tutor, the family was on another boat that day. But somehow the dog managed to jump into the water without them seeing it right away. Now, thanks to Bryn and her friends, he is safe and sound at home.

“When we returned Zuko, we saw his family hugging him and crying a lot,” reported Crowell. Later, the dog’s guardians sent a message thanking the rescue. They explained that they returned by boat to the site that day to look for Zuko, and expressed how desperate they were over the dog’s disappearance.

“After 7 mental breakdowns, you called us and it was a miracle,” says the message. “He had never done anything like this and I’m so happy you found him,” he concludes. The family even sent a photo of Zuko in a safety suit.

See the moment of redemption:

With information from The Dodo.