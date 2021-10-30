Group that owns the Spoleto restaurant buys the company that owns the China in Box and Gendai brands | Business

Grupo Trigo, owner of the Spoleto, Koni, LeBonton and Gurumê brands, announced this Friday (29) the purchase of TrendFoods, owner of China in Box and Gendai.

With the deal, Grupo Trigo hopes to reach sales of R$ 1.4 billion in 2022. This year, it should reach R$ 690 million, according to a statement released by the group.

The TrendFoods group will cease to exist and its brands will be incorporated by Trigo – TrendFoods has 192 stores throughout Brazil in a franchise system.

With the merger, the company now has 600 restaurants and hopes to open at least 30 new ones in 2022.

“In the expansion plan, mainly new China in Box stores are planned, in squares where they are not yet present, and Gurumê, the only brand with only its own restaurants”, informed Grupo Trigo in a statement.

Grupo Trigo will also manage 406 points of sale of digital brands – 156 already belonging to the group and another 250 acquired through the merger – with a presence only in delivery through its own and outsourced digital delivery platforms.