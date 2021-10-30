Guardiola approves of Xavi at Barcelona, ​​but emphasizes the players’ importance for good results

After speculation that Xavi will be Barcelona’s new manager grew even stronger, former player and culé idol Pep Guardiola, who now heads Manchester City, commented on the possible arrival and approved Xavi’s return to Camp Nou.

(Xavi) You are ready to accept the job, I have no doubts. He knows football, has passion and already has more experience than I had when I took over at Barcelona,” declared Guardiola.

However, for the City commander, it is not enough that the work of a new coach is efficient. According to him, the skill of the team’s players also influences much more than the coach himself. “Success always depends on the commitment and quality of the players. Our influence in the game is much less than people think, almost everything depends on the quality of the players,” he explained.

The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, said he hopes to make an agreement with the former athlete to be ahead of the team, but works with other options if the negotiation does not work out. “I will keep the options we have to ourselves because we would not be acting professionally and we could jeopardize everything that is being done by the football management.”