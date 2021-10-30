Halloween: See make-up and looks of celebrities to enjoy Halloween | Fashion & Beauty

Halloween is celebrated on Sunday, 10/31 in the United States. But as Brazilians like to celebrate, they have already adopted the date. For your halloween Don’t go unnoticed, we asked fashion consultant Renata Marques to help with SOS last minute costumes. See list with 10 looks worn by celebrities in recent days, in São Paulo.
Artistic makeup to use for Halloween — Photo: Instagram
“It is possible to assemble looks using wardrobe pieces and buying only theatrical items. Bet on black pieces, fishnets, gloves and boots. Very gothic eye contact lenses, wigs and makeup help to compose a gothic and movie-inspired look of horror,” she summarizes.
“The secret is to use vinyl accessories, pieces in lace and a lot of velvet to compose clothes and covers. The thing is to have fun in the combinations and keep a mix of tones so as not to get carnivalesque”, warns the specialist.
1) Vitoria Strada turned into a zombie doll
Vitória Strada turned into a zombie doll — Photo: Instagram
2) Any Gabrielly in her muse version of darkness
Any Gabrielly in her muse version of darkness — Photo: Mateus Aguiar/ Instagram Reproduction
3) Viih Tube was inspired by the character from the movie ‘The Orphan’
Viih Tube was inspired by the character from the movie ‘The Orphan’ — Photo: Instagram
4) Claudia Raia bet on a sexy and gothic black look
Claudia Raia bet on a sexy black gothic look — Photo: Instagram
5) Gleice Damasceno in spider woman version
Gleice Damasceno in the Spider Woman version — Photo: Instagram
6) Brunna Gonçalves embodied in Barbie doll version 2021
Brunna Gonçalves embodied in Barbie doll version 2021 — Photo: Instagram
7) Fernanda Keulla with a sailor look
Fernanda Keulla with a sailor look — Photo: Instagram
8) The ex-BBB Flay and her fiance Pedro Maia would dress up as a witch and a pumpkin
Ex-BBB Flay and fiance Pedro Maia would dress up as a witch and a pumpkin — Photo: Instagram
9) The ex-BBB Flay came up with a look inspired by the character Morrigan and her fiance Pedro Maia was from and anime vampire
The ex-BBB Flay came up with a look inspired by the character Morrigan and the fiance Pedro Maia was from and anime vampire — Photo: Instagram
10) Gabi Luthai with a cat look
Gabi Luthai with a kitten look — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
